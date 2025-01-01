Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Stephan Elliott Awards

Awards and nominations of Stephan Elliott

Stephan Elliott
Awards and nominations of Stephan Elliott
Cannes Film Festival 1993 Cannes Film Festival 1993
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more