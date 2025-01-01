Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Christopher Morris Awards

Awards and nominations of Christopher Morris

Christopher Morris
Awards and nominations of Christopher Morris
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best British Short Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Innovation
Nominee
 Best Innovation
Nominee
 Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
 Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best New Director (Fiction)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2010 Sundance Film Festival 2010
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more