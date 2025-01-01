Menu
Awards and nominations of Christopher Morris
BAFTA Awards 2011
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best British Short Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Innovation
Nominee
Best Innovation
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best New Director (Fiction)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2010
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
