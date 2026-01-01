Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martin Ferrero
Martin Ferrero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Ferrero
Martin Ferrero
Martin Ferrero
Date of Birth
29 September 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Heat
(1995)
8.1
Jurassic Park
(1993)
7.5
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2000
1995
1993
1992
1987
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.9
The Tailor of Panama
The Tailor of Panama
Crime, Thriller, Action
2000, USA / Ireland
8.2
Heat
Heat
Drama, Crime
1995, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure
1993, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
Comedy, Action
1992, USA
7.5
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Comedy, Adventure, Drama
1987, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree