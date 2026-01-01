Menu
Martin Ferrero
Date of Birth
29 September 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Heat 8.2
Heat (1995)
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park (1993)
Planes, Trains & Automobiles 7.5
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Tailor of Panama 6.9
The Tailor of Panama
Crime, Thriller, Action 2000, USA / Ireland
Heat 8.2
Heat
Drama, Crime 1995, USA
Watch trailer
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure 1993, USA
Watch trailer
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot 5.2
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
Comedy, Action 1992, USA
Planes, Trains & Automobiles 7.5
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Comedy, Adventure, Drama 1987, USA
