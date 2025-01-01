Menu
Verne Troyer
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Musical Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Musical Performance
Nominee
