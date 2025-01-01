Menu
Yoshito Yasuhara
Yoshito Yasuhara
Date of Birth
17 November 1949
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.1
Castle in the Sky
(1986)
Filmography
8.1
Castle in the Sky
Tenkû no shiro Rapyuta / Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime
1986, Japan
