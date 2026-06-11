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Poster of Witch Hat Atelier
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Witch Hat Atelier
8.6

Witch Hat Atelier

, 2026
Tongari bôshi no atorie
Japan / Adventure, Animation, Drama
Tickets Trailers
Going 39
Not going 4
Tickets
Poster of Witch Hat Atelier
8.6
Tickets
Going 39
Not going 4
Witch Hat Atelier - Dubbed trailer
Witch Hat Atelier  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The series follows a girl named Coco, who dreams of being a witch, but in her world only those born with magical abilities are able to become witches. However, after meeting a witch named Qifrey, Coco's dream begins to come true.

Cast

Rena Motomura
Coco
Natsuki Hanae
Natsuki Hanae
Qifrey
Hibiku Yamamura
Eldest Daughter
Kurumi Haruki
Kamla
Hika Tsukishiro
Richeh
Mitsuki Saiga
Iguin
Anjali Kunapaneni
Coco
Misaki Kuno
Brushbuddy
Yuichi Nakamura
Yuichi Nakamura
Olruggio
Erin Nicole Lundquist
Iguin
Nerida Bronwen
Richeh
Mutsumi Tamura
Tartah
Director Ayumu Watanabe
Writer Shirahama Kamome
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 44 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 11 June 2026
Release date
11 June 2026 Russia Пионер
Production Bug Films, Avex Pictures, Twin Engine
Also known as
Tongari bôshi no atorie, Witch Hat Atelier, Atelier of Witch Hat, L'Atelier des Sorciers, Pointy hat Atelier, Tongari boshi no Atelier, Tongari Bōshi no Atelier, Tongari Bōshi no Atorie, Tongari Boushi no Atelier, Xưởng Phép Thuật, Ателье колдовских колпаков, とんがりぼうしのアトリエ, とんがり帽子のアトリエ

Cartoon rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

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Witch Hat Atelier - Dubbed trailer
Witch Hat Atelier Dubbed trailer
Witch Hat Atelier - Official trailer
Witch Hat Atelier Official trailer
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