The series follows a girl named Coco, who dreams of being a witch, but in her world only those born with magical abilities are able to become witches. However, after meeting a witch named Qifrey, Coco's dream begins to come true.
Tongari bôshi no atorie, Witch Hat Atelier, Atelier of Witch Hat, L'Atelier des Sorciers, Pointy hat Atelier, Tongari boshi no Atelier, Tongari Bōshi no Atelier, Tongari Bōshi no Atorie, Tongari Boushi no Atelier, Xưởng Phép Thuật, Ателье колдовских колпаков, とんがりぼうしのアトリエ, とんがり帽子のアトリエ