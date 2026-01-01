Menu
Mayumi Tanaka
Date of Birth
15 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
148 cm (4 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

One Piece 9.2
One Piece (1999)
Dandadan 8.6
Dandadan (2024)
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye 8.4
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye 8.4
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
Animation 2025, Japan
Dandadan 8.6
Dandadan
Anime 2024, Japan
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter 8.2
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter Dan Da Dan: First Encounter
Action, Animation, Comedy 2024, Japan
Doragon boru supa supa hiro 7.4
Doragon boru supa supa hiro Doragon boru supa supa hiro
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
One Piece Film: Red 7.7
One Piece Film: Red One Piece Film: Red
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses 7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation 2013, Japan
One Piece 9.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 1999, Japan
Castle in the Sky 8.1
Castle in the Sky Tenkû no shiro Rapyuta / Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 1986, Japan
