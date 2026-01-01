Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mayumi Tanaka
Mayumi Tanaka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mayumi Tanaka
Mayumi Tanaka
Mayumi Tanaka
Date of Birth
15 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
148 cm (4 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.2
One Piece
(1999)
8.6
Dandadan
(2024)
8.4
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2013
1999
1986
All
8
Films
6
TV Shows
2
Actress
8
8.4
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
8.6
Dandadan
Anime
2024, Japan
8.2
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter
Action, Animation, Comedy
2024, Japan
7.4
Doragon boru supa supa hiro
Doragon boru supa supa hiro
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
7.7
One Piece Film: Red
One Piece Film: Red
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses
Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation
2013, Japan
9.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
1999, Japan
8.1
Castle in the Sky
Tenkû no shiro Rapyuta / Castle in the Sky
Fairy Tale, Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime
1986, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree