Awards and nominations of Joan Crawford

Joan Crawford
Academy Awards, USA 1946 Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1953 Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1948 Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955 Golden Globes, USA 1955
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953 Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
