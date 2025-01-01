Menu
Joan Crawford
Awards and nominations of Joan Crawford
Awards and nominations of Joan Crawford
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
