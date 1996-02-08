Menu
Andrey Bogdanov
Andrey Bogdanov
Date of Birth
8 February 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
6.8
Alexandra
(2007)
0.0
Novaya zemlya
(2025)
0.0
TheatreHD: Nord-Ost
(2023)
Filmography
Novaya zemlya
Detective
2025, Russia
TheatreHD: Nord-Ost
Musical
2023, Russia
6.8
Alexandra
Alexandra
Drama
2007, Russia
