Kinoafisha Persons Kellie Martin Awards

Awards and nominations of Kellie Martin

Kellie Martin
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
