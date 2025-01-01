Menu
Graham Greene
Awards and nominations of Graham Greene
Awards and nominations of Graham Greene
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1948
Best Screenplay
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
