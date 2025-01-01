Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Graham Greene Awards

Graham Greene
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950 Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1948 Venice Film Festival 1948
Best Screenplay
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
