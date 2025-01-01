Menu
Cary Elwes
Awards and nominations of Cary Elwes
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
