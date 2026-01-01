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Lucas Hedges
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lucas Hedges
Lucas Hedges
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Lucas Hedges
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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