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Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Hedges Awards

Awards and nominations of Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges
Awards and nominations of Lucas Hedges
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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