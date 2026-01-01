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Filmography
Mireille Perrier
Mireille Perrier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mireille Perrier
Mireille Perrier
Mireille Perrier
Date of Birth
14 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Mauvais sang
(1986)
Tickets
7.4
Toto the Hero
(1991)
6.9
Boy Meets Girl
(1984)
Filmography
6.9
The Stranger
L'étranger
Crime, Drama
2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
Les enfants des autres
Les enfants des autres
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Camille
Camille
Biography, Drama
2019, France
6.8
Point Blank
À bout portant
Action, Thriller
2010, France
7.4
Toto the Hero
Toto le héros
Drama
1991, Belgium / France / Germany
7.6
Mauvais sang
Bad blood / Mauvais sang
Drama
1986, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
Boy Meets Girl
Boy Meets Girl
Drama, Romantic
1984, France
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