Kinoafisha Persons Björk Awards

Björk
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
