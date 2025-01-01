Menu
Björk
Awards
Awards and nominations of Björk
Awards and nominations of Björk
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
