Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Gabriele Muccino Awards

Awards and nominations of Gabriele Muccino

Gabriele Muccino
Awards and nominations of Gabriele Muccino
Venice Film Festival 2016 Venice Film Festival 2016
Queer Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2002 Sundance Film Festival 2002
World Cinema
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more