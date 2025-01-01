Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gabriele Muccino
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gabriele Muccino
Gabriele Muccino
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gabriele Muccino
Venice Film Festival 2016
Queer Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2002
World Cinema
Winner
