Stephen Hopkins
Cannes Film Festival 2004
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
