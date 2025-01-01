Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sandra Hüller
Sandra Hüller
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sandra Hüller
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
