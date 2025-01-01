Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Sandra Hüller Awards

Awards and nominations of Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller
Awards and nominations of Sandra Hüller
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2006 Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2006 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more