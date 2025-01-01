Menu
Aleksandr Kasatkin
Aleksandr Kasatkin
Aleksandr Kasatkin

Aleksandr Kasatkin

Date of Birth
20 May 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Slushaya tishinu 7.2
Slushaya tishinu (2007)
Doch 7.0
Doch (2012)
Three Days till the Spring 6.3
Three Days till the Spring (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Abonement na rassledovanie. Pisma s togo sveta
Abonement na rassledovanie. Pisma s togo sveta
Detective 2025, Russia
Dostavka s garantiej
Action, Detective 2025, Russia
Tajga
Tajga
Detective 2025, Russia
Lihoradka
Lihoradka
Drama 2023, Russia
Zoloto
Zoloto
Action, Crime 2022, Russia
A.L.Zh.I.R.
A.L.Zh.I.R.
Drama, History 2019, Russia
Vse o ego byvshej
Vse o ego byvshej
Drama 2018, Russia
Three Days till the Spring 6.3
Three Days till the Spring Tri dnya do vesny
Drama, War, Detective 2017, Russia
Bezhat nelzya pogibnut
Bezhat nelzya pogibnut
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia/Belarus
Barista
Barista
Romantic, Detective 2015, Russia
Nasledie
Nasledie
Drama, Adventure 2014, Russia
Kaby ya byla carica
Kaby ya byla carica
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Doch 7
Doch Doch
Drama 2012, Russia
Slushaya tishinu 7.2
Slushaya tishinu Slushaya tishinu
Romantic 2007, Russia
