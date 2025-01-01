Menu
Aleksandr Kasatkin
Persons
Aleksandr Kasatkin
Aleksandr Kasatkin
Date of Birth
20 May 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
Slushaya tishinu
(2007)
7.0
Doch
(2012)
6.3
Three Days till the Spring
(2017)
3
Abonement na rassledovanie. Pisma s togo sveta
Detective
2025, Russia
Dostavka s garantiej
Action, Detective
2025, Russia
Tajga
Detective
2025, Russia
Lihoradka
Drama
2023, Russia
Zoloto
Action, Crime
2022, Russia
A.L.Zh.I.R.
Drama, History
2019, Russia
Vse o ego byvshej
Drama
2018, Russia
6.3
Three Days till the Spring
Tri dnya do vesny
Drama, War, Detective
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Bezhat nelzya pogibnut
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia/Belarus
Barista
Romantic, Detective
2015, Russia
Nasledie
Drama, Adventure
2014, Russia
Kaby ya byla carica
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
7
Doch
Doch
Drama
2012, Russia
7.2
Slushaya tishinu
Slushaya tishinu
Romantic
2007, Russia
