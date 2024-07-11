Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Shelley Duvall
Shelley Duvall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shelley Duvall
Shelley Duvall
Shelley Duvall
Date of Birth
7 July 1949
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
11 July 2024
Occupation
Producer, Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.0
The Shining
(1980)
7.8
3 Women
(1977)
7.7
McCabe & Mrs. Miller
(1971)
Filmography
5.1
The Forest Hills
The Forest Hills
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
7.1
Kubrick by Kubrick
Kubrick by Kubrick
Documentary
2020, France / Poland
6.2
Dark Water
Dark Water
Thriller, Drama
2005, USA
5.4
Casper Meets Wendy
Casper Meets Wendy
Comedy, Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale
1998, USA
5.1
Home Fries
Home Fries
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1998, USA
6.8
The Portrait of a Lady
Portrait of a Lady
Romantic, Drama
1996, Great Britain / USA
6.1
The Underneath
The Underneath
Thriller, Crime
1994, USA
6.8
Roxanne
Roxanne
Comedy, Romantic
1987, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree