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Shelley Duvall
Shelley Duvall Shelley Duvall
Kinoafisha Persons Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall

Date of Birth
7 July 1949
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
11 July 2024
Occupation
Producer, Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Shining 8.0
The Shining (1980)
3 Women 7.8
3 Women (1977)
McCabe & Mrs. Miller 7.7
McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971)

Filmography

The Forest Hills 5.1
The Forest Hills The Forest Hills
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Kubrick by Kubrick 7.1
Kubrick by Kubrick Kubrick by Kubrick
Documentary 2020, France / Poland
Dark Water 6.2
Dark Water Dark Water
Thriller, Drama 2005, USA
Casper Meets Wendy 5.4
Casper Meets Wendy Casper Meets Wendy
Comedy, Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale 1998, USA
Home Fries 5.1
Home Fries Home Fries
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1998, USA
The Portrait of a Lady 6.8
The Portrait of a Lady Portrait of a Lady
Romantic, Drama 1996, Great Britain / USA
The Underneath 6.1
The Underneath The Underneath
Thriller, Crime 1994, USA
Roxanne 6.8
Roxanne Roxanne
Comedy, Romantic 1987, USA
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