Kinoafisha
Persons
Shelley Duvall
Shelley Duvall
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shelley Duvall
Cannes Film Festival 1977
Best Actress
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Actress
Nominee
