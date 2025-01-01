Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Shelley Duvall Awards

Awards and nominations of Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall
Awards and nominations of Shelley Duvall
Cannes Film Festival 1977 Cannes Film Festival 1977
Best Actress
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981 Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more