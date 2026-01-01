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Lars Ranthe
Lars Ranthe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars Ranthe
Lars Ranthe
Lars Ranthe
Date of Birth
26 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.5
The Bridge
(2011)
7.9
The Hunt
(2012)
7.9
The Day Will Come
(2016)
Filmography
6.8
Secrets We Keep
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, Denmark
7.3
Back to Reality
Back to Reality
Comedy
2025, Denmark
Watch trailer
5.6
Maybe Baby 2
Bytte bytte baby 2
Comedy
2024, Denmark
6.7
Børnene fra Sølvgade
Børnene fra Sølvgade
Family
2024, Denmark
7.5
Carmen Curlers
Drama
2022, Denmark
7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2021, Denmark
7.7
Another Round
Another round / Druk
Comedy, Drama
2020, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.5
Forhøret
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Denmark
Show more
News about Lars Ranthe’s private life
A Scandinavian Take on 'Big Little Lies': Netflix Releases the Miniseries 'Secrets We Keep'
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