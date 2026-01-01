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Lars Ranthe
Lars Ranthe Lars Ranthe
Kinoafisha Persons Lars Ranthe

Lars Ranthe

Lars Ranthe

Date of Birth
26 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Bridge 8.5
The Bridge (2011)
The Hunt 7.9
The Hunt (2012)
The Day Will Come 7.9
The Day Will Come (2016)

Filmography

Secrets We Keep 6.8
Secrets We Keep
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, Denmark
Back to Reality 7.3
Back to Reality Back to Reality
Comedy 2025, Denmark
Watch trailer
Maybe Baby 2 5.6
Maybe Baby 2 Bytte bytte baby 2
Comedy 2024, Denmark
Børnene fra Sølvgade 6.7
Børnene fra Sølvgade Børnene fra Sølvgade
Family 2024, Denmark
Carmen Curlers 7.5
Carmen Curlers
Drama 2022, Denmark
The Chestnut Man 7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2021, Denmark
Another Round 7.7
Another Round Another round / Druk
Comedy, Drama 2020, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Forhøret 6.5
Forhøret
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Denmark
Show more
News about Lars Ranthe’s private life
Marie Bach Hansen
A Scandinavian Take on 'Big Little Lies': Netflix Releases the Miniseries 'Secrets We Keep'
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