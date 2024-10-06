Lucjan, a retired and prestigious actor about to turn 80, is admitted by his son to a nursing home. It is supposed to be temporary, while he carries out a reform in his house to accommodate the baby about to be born. Located in the countryside, the residence appears as an idyllic place, with friendly staff always ready to help and hospitable and cheerful residents… although they all hide a secret. Suddenly, he begins to have terrible visions in his dreams, which coincide with the death of several of his companions. Lucjan will have to determine if they are real or if he is losing his mind.