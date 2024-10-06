Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Night Silence
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Night Silence

Night Silence

Cisza nocna
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Lucjan, a retired and prestigious actor about to turn 80, is admitted by his son to a nursing home. It is supposed to be temporary, while he carries out a reform in his house to accommodate the baby about to be born. Located in the countryside, the residence appears as an idyllic place, with friendly staff always ready to help and hospitable and cheerful residents… although they all hide a secret. Suddenly, he begins to have terrible visions in his dreams, which coincide with the death of several of his companions. Lucjan will have to determine if they are real or if he is losing his mind.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 31 January 2025
World premiere 6 October 2024
Release date
2 April 2026 Russia World Pictures
1 November 2024 Poland
Production Agencja Kreacji Filmu i Serialu TVP, Carnage Corp Films, Film It
Also known as
Cisza nocna, Night Silence
Director
Bartosz M. Kowalski
Cast
Maciej Damięcki
Zdzisław Wardejn
Włodzimierz Press
Anna Nehrebecka
Sebastian Stankiewicz
Sebastian Stankiewicz
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more