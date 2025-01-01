Menu
Awards and nominations of Anouk Aimée

Anouk Aimée
Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1980 Cannes Film Festival 1980
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2003 Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
