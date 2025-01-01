Menu
Anouk Aimée
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1980
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
