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About
Filmography
Lidiya Velezheva
Lidiya Velezheva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidiya Velezheva
Lidiya Velezheva
Lidiya Velezheva
Date of Birth
2 October 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Idiot
(2003)
7.3
Следствие ведут знатоки: Побег
(1973)
7.2
Ocharovannyy strannik
(1990)
Filmography
6.6
Nevernye
Drama
2024, Russia
6.6
Rvanyj veter
Drama
2024, Russia
5.4
Zakrytyy uroven
Drama, War, Sci-Fi,
2023, Russia
7.2
Sedmaya simfoniya
Drama, War, History,
2021, Russia
5.7
Beryozka
Romantic
2018, Russia
5.4
Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova
Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova
Comedy, Adventure
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
4.5
Tonkiy led
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
4.3
Luna
Drama, Fantasy
2015, Russia
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