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Lidiya Velezheva
Lidiya Velezheva Lidiya Velezheva
Kinoafisha Persons Lidiya Velezheva

Lidiya Velezheva

Lidiya Velezheva

Date of Birth
2 October 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Idiot 8.1
The Idiot (2003)
Следствие ведут знатоки: Побег 7.3
Следствие ведут знатоки: Побег (1973)
Ocharovannyy strannik 7.2
Ocharovannyy strannik (1990)

Filmography

Nevernye 6.6
Nevernye
Drama 2024, Russia
Rvanyj veter 6.6
Rvanyj veter
Drama 2024, Russia
5.4
Zakrytyy uroven
Drama, War, Sci-Fi, 2023, Russia
Sedmaya simfoniya 7.2
Sedmaya simfoniya
Drama, War, History, 2021, Russia
Beryozka 5.7
Beryozka
Romantic 2018, Russia
Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova 5.4
Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Tonkiy led 4.5
Tonkiy led
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Luna 4.3
Luna
Drama, Fantasy 2015, Russia
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