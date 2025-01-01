Menu
Awards and nominations of John Ortiz

John Ortiz
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Latino Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
