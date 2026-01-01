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Kinoafisha Persons George Hamilton Awards

Awards and nominations of George Hamilton

George Hamilton
Awards and nominations of George Hamilton
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
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