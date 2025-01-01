Menu
Wendie Malick
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wendie Malick
Wendie Malick
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wendie Malick
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
