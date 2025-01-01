Menu
John Madden
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Madden
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Nominee
