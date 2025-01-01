Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons John Madden Awards

Awards and nominations of John Madden

John Madden
Awards and nominations of John Madden
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005 Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1999 Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
 Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more