Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist

Franco Zeffirelli: Rebel Conformist

Franco Zeffirelli conformista ribelle 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The documentary relates the decisive moments, the turning points and the rollercoaster ride of a brilliant, eventful international career and the extraordinary life of a great Italian artist. From his origins as an illegitimate child with no name to the attainment of great international fame as a film director, art director, painter and stager of theatrical and operatic productions. Through original and archive interviews with some of the most acclaimed stars who have known, admired and loved him and with his closest relatives, friends and collaborators, this gripping account paints a picture of the person and the artist—and not just “the master”—Franco Zeffirelli in all his many and even conflicting facets.
Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Production La Casa Rossa S.r.l., RS Productions., Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Franco Zeffirelli conformista ribelle, Franco Zeffirelli - Conformista ribelle
Director
Selma Dell'Olio
Cast
Franco Zeffirelli
Franco Zeffirelli
Giancarlo Antognoni
Adriana Asti
Urbano Barberini
Roberto Bolle
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more