Bonjour Switzerland

Bonjour Switzerland

Bon Schuur Ticino 18+
Synopsis

A crazy referendum throws Switzerland into a state of emergency. By the acceptance of the initiative “No Bilangue” there should be from now on only one national language: French. Many German-speaking Swiss are therefore having a crisis.
Country Italy / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 November 2023
Release date
4 September 2025 Hungary
30 November 2023 Switzerland 6
Worldwide Gross $46,743
Production Spotlight Media Production AG
Also known as
Bon Schuur Ticino, Bonjour Switzerland, Bonjour Ticino, Bonzsúr, Svájc!, Ciao Ciao Bourbine, Ciao-ciao bourbine, Бонжур, Швейцария
Director
Peter Luisi
Cast
Beat Schlatter
Vincent Kucholl
Catherine Pagani
Silvia Jost
Leonardo Nigro
Leonardo Nigro
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
