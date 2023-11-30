Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Bonjour Switzerland
Bonjour Switzerland
Bon Schuur Ticino
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
A crazy referendum throws Switzerland into a state of emergency. By the acceptance of the initiative “No Bilangue” there should be from now on only one national language: French. Many German-speaking Swiss are therefore having a crisis.
Expand
Country
Italy / Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
30 November 2023
Release date
4 September 2025
Hungary
30 November 2023
Switzerland
6
Worldwide Gross
$46,743
Production
Spotlight Media Production AG
Also known as
Bon Schuur Ticino, Bonjour Switzerland, Bonjour Ticino, Bonzsúr, Svájc!, Ciao Ciao Bourbine, Ciao-ciao bourbine, Бонжур, Швейцария
Director
Peter Luisi
Cast
Beat Schlatter
Vincent Kucholl
Catherine Pagani
Silvia Jost
Leonardo Nigro
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree