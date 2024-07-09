Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Рейтинги
5.0
IMDb Rating: 5
Rate
Best Comedies
4 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Arena Wars
Arena Wars
Arena Wars
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
In 2045 convicted criminals are given the opportunity to compete on the world's #1 televised sporting event, Arena Wars. They must survive 7 rooms and 7 of the most vicious killers in the country. If they win, they regain their freedom.
Expand
Arena Wars
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
16 September 2024
World premiere
9 July 2024
Production
Mahal Empire, Mezek Films, FilmCore
Also known as
Arena Wars, Areeni mängud, Arena mortal, Fight Dome
Director
Brandon Slagle
Cast
Michael Madsen
Eric Roberts
Robert LaSardo
John Wells
Sheri Davis
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.0
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Perez
Doesn't sound much like rehabilitation now, does it?
Film Trailers
All trailers
Arena Wars
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree