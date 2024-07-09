Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Arena Wars
Poster of Arena Wars
Poster of Arena Wars
Poster of Arena Wars
Рейтинги
5.0 IMDb Rating: 5
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Arena Wars

Arena Wars

Arena Wars 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In 2045 convicted criminals are given the opportunity to compete on the world's #1 televised sporting event, Arena Wars. They must survive 7 rooms and 7 of the most vicious killers in the country. If they win, they regain their freedom.
Arena Wars - trailer
Arena Wars  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 September 2024
World premiere 9 July 2024
Production Mahal Empire, Mezek Films, FilmCore
Also known as
Arena Wars, Areeni mängud, Arena mortal, Fight Dome
Director
Brandon Slagle
Brandon Slagle
Cast
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Robert LaSardo
John Wells
Sheri Davis
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Arena Wars - trailer
Arena Wars Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more