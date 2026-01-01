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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Awards
Luchino Visconti
Luchino Visconti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luchino Visconti
Luchino Visconti
Luchino Visconti
Date of Birth
2 November 1906
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 March 1976
Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
White Nights
(1957)
7.9
The Leopard
(1963)
7.9
La Terra Trema
(1948)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Film-Noir
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
1976
1974
1973
1971
1969
1967
1965
1963
1962
1960
1957
1954
1951
1948
1945
1943
All
17
Films
17
Actor
2
Director
16
Writer
11
Producer
1
6.8
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Världens vackraste pojke
Biography, Documentary, History
2021, Sweden
7.5
The Innocent
L' Innocente
Drama
1976, Italy / France
7.4
Conversation Piece
Gruppo di famiglia in un interno
Drama
1974, Italy / France
7.5
Ludwig
Ludwig
Biography, Drama, History
1973, France / Germany / Italy
7
Death in Venice
Death in Venice
Romantic, Drama
1971, Italy
7.2
The Damned
Caduta degli dei, La
War, Drama
1969, Italy / Germany / Switzerland
6
Le streghe
Le streghe
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1967, France / Italy
7.2
Sandra
Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa...
Drama
1965, France / Italy
7.9
The Leopard
Il Gattopardo / Le Guepard
History, Drama
1963, Italy / France
7.1
Boccaccio '70
Boccaccio '70
Drama
1962, Italy / France
7.8
Rocco and His Brothers
Rocco e i suoi fratelli
Drama
1960, France / Italy
8
White Nights
Le Notti Bianche
Drama
1957, Italy / France
7.2
Senso
Senso
War, History, Romantic, Drama
1954, Italy
7.8
Bellissima
Bellissima
Drama
1951, Italy
7.9
La Terra Trema
La terra trema
Drama
1948, Italy
6.6
Days of Glory
Giorni di gloria
Documentary
1945, Italy
7.6
Ossessione
Ossession
Film-Noir, Crime, Thriller, Drama
1943, Italy
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