Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luchino Visconti Luchino Visconti
Kinoafisha Persons Luchino Visconti

Luchino Visconti

Luchino Visconti

Date of Birth
2 November 1906
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
17 March 1976
Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

White Nights 8.0
White Nights (1957)
The Leopard 7.9
The Leopard (1963)
La Terra Trema 7.9
La Terra Trema (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World 6.8
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World Världens vackraste pojke
Biography, Documentary, History 2021, Sweden
The Innocent 7.5
The Innocent L' Innocente
Drama 1976, Italy / France
Conversation Piece 7.4
Conversation Piece Gruppo di famiglia in un interno
Drama 1974, Italy / France
Ludwig 7.5
Ludwig Ludwig
Biography, Drama, History 1973, France / Germany / Italy
Death in Venice 7
Death in Venice Death in Venice
Romantic, Drama 1971, Italy
The Damned 7.2
The Damned Caduta degli dei, La
War, Drama 1969, Italy / Germany / Switzerland
Le streghe 6
Le streghe Le streghe
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1967, France / Italy
Sandra 7.2
Sandra Vaghe stelle dell'Orsa...
Drama 1965, France / Italy
The Leopard 7.9
The Leopard Il Gattopardo / Le Guepard
History, Drama 1963, Italy / France
Boccaccio '70 7.1
Boccaccio '70 Boccaccio '70
Drama 1962, Italy / France
Rocco and His Brothers 7.8
Rocco and His Brothers Rocco e i suoi fratelli
Drama 1960, France / Italy
White Nights 8
White Nights Le Notti Bianche
Drama 1957, Italy / France
Senso 7.2
Senso Senso
War, History, Romantic, Drama 1954, Italy
Bellissima 7.8
Bellissima Bellissima
Drama 1951, Italy
La Terra Trema 7.9
La Terra Trema La terra trema
Drama 1948, Italy
Days of Glory 6.6
Days of Glory Giorni di gloria
Documentary 1945, Italy
Ossessione 7.6
Ossessione Ossession
Film-Noir, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1943, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more