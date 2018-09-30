Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
God Friended Me poster
God Friended Me poster
God Friended Me poster
God Friended Me poster
God Friended Me poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows God Friended Me

God Friended Me (2018 - 2020)

God Friended Me 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 42 hours 0 minute

TV series description

At the center of the series "God Friended Me" is a young man named Miles, who is convinced that God does not exist. And one day, he receives a friend request on social media from none other than the Almighty Himself. From that moment on, Miles' life undergoes a radical transformation: not only does he start believing in God, but he also helps people overcome past traumas, changes their destinies, and literally becomes an agent of God, spreading goodness in this world. This comedic series raises existential questions about existence, faith, and science.
Бог меня зафрендил - trailer сериала
God Friended Me  trailer сериала
Cast Characters
Creator
Bryan Wynbrandt
Steven Lilien
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Joe Morton
Joe Morton Reverend Arthur Finer
Violett Beane
Violett Beane Cara Bloom
Erica Gimpel
Erica Gimpel Trisha
Brandon Micheal Hall
Brandon Micheal Hall Miles Finer
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
God Friended Me - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 20 episodes
 
God Friended Me - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more