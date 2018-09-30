At the center of the series "God Friended Me" is a young man named Miles, who is convinced that God does not exist. And one day, he receives a friend request on social media from none other than the Almighty Himself. From that moment on, Miles' life undergoes a radical transformation: not only does he start believing in God, but he also helps people overcome past traumas, changes their destinies, and literally becomes an agent of God, spreading goodness in this world. This comedic series raises existential questions about existence, faith, and science.

Expand