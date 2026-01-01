Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mabel Rivera
Mabel Rivera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mabel Rivera
Mabel Rivera
Mabel Rivera
Date of Birth
20 June 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
Sundays
(2025)
7.6
The Orphanage
(2007)
7.4
Wrinkles
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2018
2011
2008
2007
2006
2004
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actress
8
7.7
Sundays
Los domingos
Drama
2025, Spain / France
6.4
Jump!
¡Salta!
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
2023, Spain
O sabor das margaridas
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Spain
7.4
Wrinkles
Arrugas
Drama, Animation
2011, Spain
Watch trailer
5.2
Blackout
Blackout
Horror, Thriller
2008, USA
7.6
The Orphanage
Orfanato, El
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama
2007, Mexico / Spain
Watch trailer
7.1
Goya's Ghosts
Goya's Ghosts
Drama
2006, Spain
6.8
The Sea Inside
Mar adentro / The Sea Inside
Drama
2004, Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree