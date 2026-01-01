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Mabel Rivera Mabel Rivera
Kinoafisha Persons Mabel Rivera

Mabel Rivera

Mabel Rivera

Date of Birth
20 June 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Sundays 7.7
Sundays (2025)
The Orphanage 7.6
The Orphanage (2007)
Wrinkles 7.4
Wrinkles (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sundays 7.7
Sundays Los domingos
Drama 2025, Spain / France
Jump! 6.4
Jump! ¡Salta!
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi 2023, Spain
O sabor das margaridas
O sabor das margaridas
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Spain
Wrinkles 7.4
Wrinkles Arrugas
Drama, Animation 2011, Spain
Watch trailer
Blackout 5.2
Blackout Blackout
Horror, Thriller 2008, USA
The Orphanage 7.6
The Orphanage Orfanato, El
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
Watch trailer
Goya's Ghosts 7.1
Goya's Ghosts Goya's Ghosts
Drama 2006, Spain
The Sea Inside 6.8
The Sea Inside Mar adentro / The Sea Inside
Drama 2004, Spain
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