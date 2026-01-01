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Kinoafisha Persons Roddy McDowall Awards

Awards and nominations of Roddy McDowall

Roddy McDowall
Awards and nominations of Roddy McDowall
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1961 Primetime Emmy Awards 1961
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor or Actress in a Single Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964 Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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