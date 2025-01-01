Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Irving
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Irving
Amy Irving
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Irving
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
