Gong Li
Awards
Gong Li
About
Filmography
Awards
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2004
Festival Trophy
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1992
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Berlinale Camera
Winner
