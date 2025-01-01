Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Gong Li Awards

Awards and nominations of Gong Li

Gong Li
Awards and nominations of Gong Li
Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2004 Cannes Film Festival 2004
Festival Trophy
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1992 Venice Film Festival 1992
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1993 Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Berlinale Camera
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more