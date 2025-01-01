Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Elliott Gould Awards

Awards and nominations of Elliott Gould

Elliott Gould
Awards and nominations of Elliott Gould
Academy Awards, USA 1970 Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971 BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more