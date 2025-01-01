Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elliott Gould
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elliott Gould
Elliott Gould
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elliott Gould
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree