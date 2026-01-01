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Katie Cooper
Katie Cooper
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Cooper
Katie Cooper
Katie Cooper
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
The Forgotten
(2004)
Filmography
6.2
The Forgotten
The Forgotten
Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2004, USA
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