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About
Filmography
Alexander Witt
Alexander Witt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Witt
Alexander Witt
Alexander Witt
Date of Birth
10 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
6.6
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
(2004)
4.9
Sayen: Desert Road
(2023)
0.0
Red Squad
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2018
2004
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
4.9
Sayen: Desert Road
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Action
2023, Chile
Red Squad
Red Squad
Action
2018, USA
6.6
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
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