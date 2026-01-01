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Alexander Witt Alexander Witt
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Witt

Alexander Witt

Alexander Witt

Date of Birth
10 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Sayen: Desert Road 4.9
Sayen: Desert Road (2023)
Red Squad 0.0
Red Squad (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sayen: Desert Road 4.9
Sayen: Desert Road Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Action 2023, Chile
Red Squad
Red Squad Red Squad
Action 2018, USA
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
Resident Evil: Apocalypse Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
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