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Poster of Red Squad
Kinoafisha Films Red Squad

Red Squad

, 2018
Red Squad
USA / Action / 18+
Poster of Red Squad

Synopsis

The DEA dispatches a team of mercenaries to take out a Mexican drug cartel.

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Director Alexander Witt, John McTiernan
Writer Cam Cannon, David Sardi, Jorge Suarez, Scott Windhauser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2018
Production Hannibal Media, Hannibal Production
Also known as
Red Squad

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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