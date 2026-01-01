Similar films for Red Squad
The Hunt for Red October Action, Thriller
1990, USA
6.0
Die Hard Thriller, Crime, Action
1988, USA
8.0
Die Hard with a Vengeance Thriller, Crime, Action
1995, USA
7.0
Bangkok Dangerous Action, Thriller, Drama
2008, USA
5.0
The 13th Warrior Adventure, Action
1999, USA
7.0
The Old Way Action, Western
2022, USA
6.0
Last Action Hero Fantasy, Comedy, Action, Adventure
1993, USA
6.0
Predator Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
7.0
Primal Action
2019, USA
4.0
The Humanity Bureau Action
2017, Canada
4.0
Outcast Action
2015, Great Britain / USA / France
4.0
Stolen Action
2012, USA
6.0