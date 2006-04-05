The Japanese animated series "Nana" tells the story of two girls with the same name but completely different personalities. Nana Komatsu grew up in the countryside and is now heading to Tokyo, where her lover awaits her. Nana Osaki was a famous punk rock singer in her hometown and is also making her way to the capital, dreaming of conquering the big stage. The girls meet on a train and decide to rent an apartment together. From the moment they meet, the fates of the heroines become closely intertwined.

