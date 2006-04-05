Menu
Russian
Nana poster
Ratings
7.3 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Nana

Nana (2006 - 2007)

Nana 18+
Production year 2006
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel NTV
Runtime 19 hours 35 minutes

TV series description

The Japanese animated series "Nana" tells the story of two girls with the same name but completely different personalities. Nana Komatsu grew up in the countryside and is now heading to Tokyo, where her lover awaits her. Nana Osaki was a famous punk rock singer in her hometown and is also making her way to the capital, dreaming of conquering the big stage. The girls meet on a train and decide to rent an apartment together. From the moment they meet, the fates of the heroines become closely intertwined.
Toshiyuki Morikawa
Toshiyuki Morikawa Takumi Ichinose
Hidenobu Kiuchi Ren Honjo
Yoshihisa Kawahara Yasushi Takagi
Seki Tomokazu Nobuo Terashima
Akira Ishida
Akira Ishida Shinichi Okazaki
Aya Hirano Layla Serizawa
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2006, 47 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
