The Daughter - trailer
The Daughter. Trailer

Publication date: 21 October 2015
The Daughter – The story follows a man who returns home to discover a long-buried family secret, and whose attempts to put things right threaten the lives of those he left home years before.
6.6 The Daughter
The Daughter Drama, 2015, Australia
