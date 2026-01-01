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Eddie Velez Eddie Velez
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Velez

Eddie Velez

Eddie Velez

Date of Birth
4 June 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Repo Man 6.7
Repo Man (1984)
Walker: Independence 6.5
Walker: Independence (2022)
Extremities 6.3
Extremities (1986)

Filmography

Walker: Independence 6.5
Walker: Independence
Action 2022, USA
White Chicks 6.1
White Chicks White Chicks
Comedy, Crime 2004, USA
NightMan 5.7
NightMan
Action, Crime, Fantasy 1997, USA/Canada
Extremities 6.3
Extremities Extremities
Thriller, Drama 1986, USA
Repo Man 6.7
Repo Man Repo Man
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Crime 1984, USA
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