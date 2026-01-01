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Filmography
Eddie Velez
Eddie Velez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Velez
Eddie Velez
Eddie Velez
Date of Birth
4 June 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.7
Repo Man
(1984)
6.5
Walker: Independence
(2022)
6.3
Extremities
(1986)
Filmography
6.5
Walker: Independence
Action
2022, USA
6.1
White Chicks
White Chicks
Comedy, Crime
2004, USA
5.7
NightMan
Action, Crime, Fantasy
1997, USA/Canada
6.3
Extremities
Extremities
Thriller, Drama
1986, USA
6.7
Repo Man
Repo Man
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Crime
1984, USA
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