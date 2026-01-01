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Nino Kirtadze Nino Kirtadze
Kinoafisha Persons Nino Kirtadze

Nino Kirtadze

Nino Kirtadze

Date of Birth
1 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Something About Georgia 8.3
Something About Georgia (2009)
The Rainbowmaker 6.3
The Rainbowmaker (2008)
A Chef in Love 6.1
A Chef in Love (1996)

Filmography

C'est quoi cette mamie?! 4.8
C'est quoi cette mamie?! C'est quoi cette mamie?!
Comedy 2019, France
Watch trailer
Something About Georgia 8.3
Something About Georgia Something About Georgia
Documentary 2009, France / Georgia
The Rainbowmaker 6.3
The Rainbowmaker The Rainbowmaker
Drama 2008, Russia / Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Finland
Double Zero 3.9
Double Zero Double zero
Comedy 2004, France / Great Britain
A Chef in Love 6.1
A Chef in Love Shekvarebuli kulinaris ataserti retsepti
Romantic, Comedy 1996, France / Georgia / Belgium
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