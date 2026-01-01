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Nino Kirtadze
Nino Kirtadze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nino Kirtadze
Nino Kirtadze
Nino Kirtadze
Date of Birth
1 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Something About Georgia
(2009)
6.3
The Rainbowmaker
(2008)
6.1
A Chef in Love
(1996)
Filmography
4.8
C'est quoi cette mamie?!
C'est quoi cette mamie?!
Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
8.3
Something About Georgia
Something About Georgia
Documentary
2009, France / Georgia
6.3
The Rainbowmaker
The Rainbowmaker
Drama
2008, Russia / Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Finland
3.9
Double Zero
Double zero
Comedy
2004, France / Great Britain
6.1
A Chef in Love
Shekvarebuli kulinaris ataserti retsepti
Romantic, Comedy
1996, France / Georgia / Belgium
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