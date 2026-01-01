Menu
Mark Rosman

Mark Rosman

Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Greek 7.3
Greek (2007)
Lizzie McGuire 7.0
Lizzie McGuire (2001)
A Cinderella Story 6.8
A Cinderella Story (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Time Toys 4.8
Time Toys Time Toys
Family, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
A Wish Come True 5.6
A Wish Come True A Wish Come True
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Canada / USA
Sorority Row 5.9
Sorority Row Sorority Row
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Princess 5.4
Princess Princess
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2008, Canada
Greek 7.3
Greek
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Ghost Whisperer 6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy 2005, USA
The Perfect Man 6.7
The Perfect Man The Perfect Man
Comedy, Drama, Family, Romantic 2005, USA
A Cinderella Story 6.8
A Cinderella Story Cinderella Story, A
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA / Canada
Lizzie McGuire 7
Lizzie McGuire
Comedy, Family 2001, USA
Life-Size 5.6
Life-Size Life-Size
Fantasy, Family, Sport, Comedy 2000, USA
