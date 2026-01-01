Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Rosman
Mark Rosman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Rosman
Mark Rosman
Mark Rosman
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.3
Greek
(2007)
7.0
Lizzie McGuire
(2001)
6.8
A Cinderella Story
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2015
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2001
2000
All
10
Films
7
TV Shows
3
Producer
1
Director
9
Writer
4
4.8
Time Toys
Time Toys
Family, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
5.6
A Wish Come True
A Wish Come True
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Canada / USA
5.9
Sorority Row
Sorority Row
Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Princess
Princess
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2008, Canada
7.3
Greek
Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy
2005, USA
6.7
The Perfect Man
The Perfect Man
Comedy, Drama, Family, Romantic
2005, USA
6.8
A Cinderella Story
Cinderella Story, A
Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA / Canada
7
Lizzie McGuire
Comedy, Family
2001, USA
5.6
Life-Size
Life-Size
Fantasy, Family, Sport, Comedy
2000, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree