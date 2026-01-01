Menu
Alex Descas
Alex Descas
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Chocolat
(2016)
7.1
35 Shots of Rum
(2008)
7.1
The House
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2018
2017
2016
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
1997
1996
All
13
Films
13
Actor
13
6.6
Adam's Sake
L'intérêt d'Adam
Drama
2025, Belgium / France
5.7
Volontaire
Volontaire
Drama
2018, France
6
Bright Sunshine In
Un beau soleil intérieur
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2017, France
7.2
Chocolat
Chocolat
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
5.4
Bastards
Les salauds
Drama
2013, France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.8
The Limits of Control
Limits of Control, The
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2009, USA / Spain / Japan
Watch trailer
5.7
Persécution
Persecution
Drama
2009, France / Germany
7.1
35 Shots of Rum
35 rhums
Drama
2008, France / Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
Boarding Gate
Boarding Gate
Thriller
2007, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Coffee and Cigarettes
Coffee and Cigarettes
Drama
2003, USA / Japan / Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
Tiresia
Tiresia
Drama
2003, Canada / France
7.1
The House
A Casa
Drama
1997, France / Portugal / Lithuania
7
Irma Vep
Irma Vep
Comedy, Drama
1996, France
