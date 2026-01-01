Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alex Descas Alex Descas
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Descas

Alex Descas

Alex Descas

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Chocolat 7.2
Chocolat (2016)
35 Shots of Rum 7.1
35 Shots of Rum (2008)
The House 7.1
The House (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Adam's Sake 6.6
Adam's Sake L'intérêt d'Adam
Drama 2025, Belgium / France
Volontaire 5.7
Volontaire Volontaire
Drama 2018, France
Bright Sunshine In 6
Bright Sunshine In Un beau soleil intérieur
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2017, France
Chocolat 7.2
Chocolat Chocolat
Drama 2016, France
Watch trailer
Bastards 5.4
Bastards Les salauds
Drama 2013, France / Germany
Watch trailer
The Limits of Control 6.8
The Limits of Control Limits of Control, The
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2009, USA / Spain / Japan
Watch trailer
Persécution 5.7
Persécution Persecution
Drama 2009, France / Germany
35 Shots of Rum 7.1
35 Shots of Rum 35 rhums
Drama 2008, France / Germany
Watch trailer
Boarding Gate 5.1
Boarding Gate Boarding Gate
Thriller 2007, France
Watch trailer
Coffee and Cigarettes 6.9
Coffee and Cigarettes Coffee and Cigarettes
Drama 2003, USA / Japan / Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
Tiresia 6.3
Tiresia Tiresia
Drama 2003, Canada / France
The House 7.1
The House A Casa
Drama 1997, France / Portugal / Lithuania
Irma Vep 7
Irma Vep Irma Vep
Comedy, Drama 1996, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more