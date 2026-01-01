Menu
Adam's Sake

Adam's Sake

L'intérêt d'Adam 18+
Synopsis

Lucy works in an understaffed pediatric ward. When 4-year-old Adam is placed in her care, Lucy is confronted with his mother Rebecca’s refusal to leave his side, despite a judge’s restriction against her. For the sake of Adam, Lucy will do everything in her power to help this mother in distress.
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget €3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $301,534
Production Dragons Films, Les Films du Fleuve, Les Films de Pierre
Also known as
L'intérêt d'Adam, Adam's Sake, Dla dobra Adama, Pelo Bem de Adam, Por el bien de Adam, V Adamovem interesu, 急診室的難題
Director
Laura Wandel
Cast
Léa Drucker
Anamaria Vartolomei
Alex Descas
Jules Delsart
Laurent Capelluto
6.6
10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
