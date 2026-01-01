Lucy works in an understaffed pediatric ward. When 4-year-old Adam is placed in her care, Lucy is confronted with his mother Rebecca’s refusal to leave his side, despite a judge’s restriction against her. For the sake of Adam, Lucy will do everything in her power to help this mother in distress.
CountryBelgium / France
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year2025
Budget€3,000,000
Worldwide Gross$301,534
ProductionDragons Films, Les Films du Fleuve, Les Films de Pierre
Also known as
L'intérêt d'Adam, Adam's Sake, Dla dobra Adama, Pelo Bem de Adam, Por el bien de Adam, V Adamovem interesu, 急診室的難題