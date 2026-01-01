Marsha Yuan

Menu
Date of Birth
7 March 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.6
Around the World in 80 Days
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Around the World in 80 Days
Around the World in 80 Days
Comedy, Adventure
2004, USA
